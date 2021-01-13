Analysts Set La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Price Target at $43.00

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LZB. Raymond James upped their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,406. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $43.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $459.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

In related news, CAO Lindsay A. Barnes sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $763,765.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,113 shares in the company, valued at $638,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 49,546 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $1,954,589.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,858.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,565 shares of company stock worth $13,696,745. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,341 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,343,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,480,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after buying an additional 244,247 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 560,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,742,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.