Analysts Set ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) PT at $156.95

Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other ORBCOMM news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 13,940 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $103,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,802.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,391. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,149,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 594,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORBC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. 5,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,940. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $609.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

