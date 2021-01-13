Analyzing F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) and Its Competitors

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FSTX) is one of 748 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare F-star Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for F-star Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|F-star Therapeutics
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|F-star Therapeutics Competitors
|7795
|21075
|39583
|1615
|2.50
Volatility and Risk
F-star Therapeutics has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F-star Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.51, suggesting that their average stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares F-star Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|F-star Therapeutics
|N/A
|-$24.10 million
|-1.58
|F-star Therapeutics Competitors
|$1.90 billion
|$219.78 million
|-3.82
F-star Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than F-star Therapeutics. F-star Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
16.3% of F-star Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of F-star Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares F-star Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|F-star Therapeutics
|N/A
|-104.48%
|-62.16%
|F-star Therapeutics Competitors
|-3,761.20%
|-189.29%
|-30.32%
Summary
F-star Therapeutics competitors beat F-star Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
F-star Therapeutics Company Profile
F-star Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1. The company is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
