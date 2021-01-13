Analyzing F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) and Its Competitors

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FSTX) is one of 748 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare F-star Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for F-star Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F-star Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 F-star Therapeutics Competitors 7795 21075 39583 1615 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 28.81%. Given F-star Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe F-star Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

F-star Therapeutics has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F-star Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.51, suggesting that their average stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares F-star Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio F-star Therapeutics N/A -$24.10 million -1.58 F-star Therapeutics Competitors $1.90 billion $219.78 million -3.82

F-star Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than F-star Therapeutics. F-star Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of F-star Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of F-star Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares F-star Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F-star Therapeutics N/A -104.48% -62.16% F-star Therapeutics Competitors -3,761.20% -189.29% -30.32%

Summary

F-star Therapeutics competitors beat F-star Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1. The company is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

