Analyzing Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

63.4% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Raymond James shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Raymond James shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Raymond James’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million 2.19 $111.71 million $7.36 14.12 Raymond James $8.02 billion 1.73 $1.03 billion $7.40 13.69

Raymond James has higher revenue and earnings than Piper Sandler Companies. Raymond James is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Piper Sandler Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raymond James has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Piper Sandler Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Raymond James pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Piper Sandler Companies pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Raymond James pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Raymond James has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Raymond James is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Raymond James’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 6.68% 15.64% 8.01% Raymond James 10.75% 13.04% 2.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Piper Sandler Companies and Raymond James, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Raymond James 1 3 7 1 2.67

Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus price target of $94.33, suggesting a potential downside of 9.25%. Raymond James has a consensus price target of $98.40, suggesting a potential downside of 2.85%. Given Raymond James’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Raymond James is more favorable than Piper Sandler Companies.

Summary

Raymond James beats Piper Sandler Companies on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It provides advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. The company also offers public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, it provides equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities. Further, the company is involved in the alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living to invest firm capital and to manage capital from outside investors, as well as trading activities. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment offers securities brokerage, trading, and research services to institutions with a focus on sale of the United States and Canadian equities and fixed income products; and manages and participates in underwritings, merger and acquisition services, and public finance activities. The Asset Management segment engages in the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds, Cougar, the asset management operations of Raymond James & Associates, trust services of Raymond James Trust, and other fee-based asset management programs. The RJ Bank segment provides corporate loans, SBL, tax-exempt loans, and residential loans. The Other segment engages in private equity activities, including various direct and third party private equity investments; and private equity funds. Raymond James Financial, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.