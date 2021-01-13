Analyzing Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) & Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Precigen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.87 million ($1.34) -3.19 Precigen $90.72 million 17.72 -$322.32 million ($0.88) -9.85

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precigen. Precigen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precigen has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Precigen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60 Precigen 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $5.80, suggesting a potential upside of 35.51%. Precigen has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.64%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Precigen.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Precigen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -163.87% -89.65% Precigen -321.21% -105.68% -25.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Precigen shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.7% of Precigen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Precigen beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc. discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L. lactis is a food-grade bacterium. Additionally, it provides RheoSwitch inducible gene switch that provides quantitative dose-proportionate regulation of the amount and timing of target protein expression; kill switches to selectively eliminate cell therapies in vivo; UltraCAR-T platform for the treatment of cancer; AdenoVerse Immunotherapy, a library of proprietary adenovectors for the gene delivery; and ActoBiotics platform, genetically modified bacteria that deliver proteins and peptides at mucosal sites. Precigen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Ares Trading S.A.; Oragenics, Inc.; Intrexon T1D Partners, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; OvaXon, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; Harvest start-up entities; and Surterra Holdings, Inc. The company was formerly known as Intrexon Corporation and changed its name to Precigen, Inc. in January 2020. Precigen, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.