Analyzing Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Abiomed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -52.69% -43.15% -24.88% Abiomed 25.89% 15.34% 13.51%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Silk Road Medical and Abiomed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50 Abiomed 1 2 3 0 2.33

Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus target price of $64.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.30%. Abiomed has a consensus target price of $238.25, suggesting a potential downside of 26.62%. Given Silk Road Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Silk Road Medical is more favorable than Abiomed.

Volatility & Risk

Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abiomed has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Abiomed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $63.35 million 31.76 -$52.42 million ($1.36) -43.56 Abiomed $840.88 million 17.45 $203.01 million $4.74 68.50

Abiomed has higher revenue and earnings than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abiomed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Abiomed shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Abiomed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Abiomed beats Silk Road Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite. It also provides Impella 5.0 and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump; Impella SmartAssist platform that includes optical sensor technology for improved pump positioning and the use of algorithms that enable improved native heart assessment during the weaning process; and Impella Connect, a cloud-based technology that enables secure, cloud-based, and remote viewing of the Automated Impella Controller for physicians and hospital staffs. In addition, the company engages in the development of Impella XR Sheath, a sheath designed to expand and recoil to all for ease of use upon insertion of an Impella heart pump and minimize the size of the arteriotomy; Impella BTR, a percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors; and Impella ECP pump that is designed for blood flow of greater than three liters per minute. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

