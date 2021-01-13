Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) Shares Down 0.3%

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.69. 4,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 30,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Andina Acquisition Corp. III from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 million, a P/E ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANDA. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 56.4% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,253,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after buying an additional 451,673 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $669,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $483,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 28.8% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANDA)

Andina Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

