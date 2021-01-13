Andrew Rees Sells 34,900 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $2,516,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at $61,274,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Rees also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crocs alerts:

On Thursday, January 7th, Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $357,612.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Andrew Rees sold 8,600 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $516,344.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,703,808.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $77.90.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,112,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Crocs by 44.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 52.7% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after purchasing an additional 539,672 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. OTR Global began coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Crocs from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.