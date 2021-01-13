ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.11 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce sales of $352.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $349.02 million to $355.06 million. ANGI Homeservices posted sales of $321.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

In related news, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $829,665.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,088.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 318,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,341.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,752 shares of company stock worth $4,932,776 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after buying an additional 1,314,782 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,544,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after acquiring an additional 704,106 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,247,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 322.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 523,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 399,963 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. ANGI Homeservices has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,238.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

