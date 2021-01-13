ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ANGI Homeservices in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

ANGI opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,238.24 and a beta of 1.88. ANGI Homeservices has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $110,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,052.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,873,509.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,180,837 shares in the company, valued at $12,304,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

