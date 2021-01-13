ANGI Homeservices Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,472 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,347% compared to the typical daily volume of 240 put options.

In related news, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,873,509.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,180,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,304,321.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $110,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 338,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,052.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 461,752 shares of company stock worth $4,932,776. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ANGI Homeservices by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.49. 21,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,261. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,238.24 and a beta of 1.88. ANGI Homeservices has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANGI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

