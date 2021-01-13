AngioDynamics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $18.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $701.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 37,535.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 137,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after buying an additional 79,301 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 54.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 12.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

