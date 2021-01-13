Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €71.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €62.67 ($73.73).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

