AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Head to Head Contrast

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Centogene, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AnPac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A Centogene 0 0 5 0 3.00

Centogene has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.75%. Given Centogene’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centogene is more favorable than AnPac Bio-Medical Science.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Centogene shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Centogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnPac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A Centogene N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Centogene’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnPac Bio-Medical Science $1.56 million 41.72 -$14.52 million ($1.62) -3.59 Centogene $54.64 million 4.14 -$23.36 million ($1.46) -7.79

AnPac Bio-Medical Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centogene. Centogene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AnPac Bio-Medical Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Centogene beats AnPac Bio-Medical Science on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a development-stage biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment provides various services, including target discovery, early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

