Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Receives $344.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $345.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,524. Anthem has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $340.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.11 and a 200-day moving average of $289.76. The company has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

