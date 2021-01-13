Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital downgraded Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Investec raised Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ANFGF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.90. 1,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. Antofagasta has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.75.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

