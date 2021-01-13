Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ANFGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital downgraded Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Investec raised Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
OTCMKTS:ANFGF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.90. 1,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. Antofagasta has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.75.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
