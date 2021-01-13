Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $20.90 on Monday. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

