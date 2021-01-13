Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
ANFGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $20.90 on Monday. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.