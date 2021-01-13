apM Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $530,585.00 (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $530,585.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One apM Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00043056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.78 or 0.00374792 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00041095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.31 or 0.04132798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

