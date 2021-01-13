Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Up 525.5% in December

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 525.5% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 55,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,470. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,838 shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $237,920.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIF. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,438,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after purchasing an additional 478,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $878,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 266,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 36,530 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 29,293 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

