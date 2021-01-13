Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Cottage Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,541 shares during the period. Apple makes up 8.0% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Apple by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.61.

Shares of AAPL opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.92. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

