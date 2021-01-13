Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Wallington Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wallington Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.6% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Apple by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 86,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,691,000 after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.92. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

