Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.0% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.23. 4,165,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,370,448. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $138.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

