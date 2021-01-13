Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Shares Gap Down to $11.64

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.64, but opened at $8.85. Applied DNA Sciences shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 40,023 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

