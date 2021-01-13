Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 3.2% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.56. The company had a trading volume of 315,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,370,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $100.87.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.46.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

