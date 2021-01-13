Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

AAOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

In related news, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 25,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $198,635.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,764 shares in the company, valued at $717,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 12.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAOI stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $227.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

