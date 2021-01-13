Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Down 61.9% in December

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the December 15th total of 201,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:APM opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. Aptorum Group has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $18.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptorum Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline through the establishment of drug discovery platforms enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

