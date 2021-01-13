Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apyx Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

APYX opened at $7.99 on Friday. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $273.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 57.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 558,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 204,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 273.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 107,448 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 38.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 33,954 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 484,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,948 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

