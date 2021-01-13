ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1813465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.96.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARX. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.59.

Get ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 million and a PE ratio of -3.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.07.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$272.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.31%.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.