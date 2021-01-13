Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $39.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.24% from the stock’s previous close.

RCUS has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of RCUS traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.32. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. The business had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 614.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 216.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

