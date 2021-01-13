Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARDX. ValuEngine raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of Ardelyx stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,258. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $630.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. The business had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, Director David M. Mott acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $27,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 2.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 246,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 23.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

