Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) is EWG Elevate Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 105,471 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital accounts for 3.8% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.12% of Ares Capital worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 123,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,699,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,700,000 after buying an additional 95,933 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Ares Capital by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,369. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 10,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.92 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Kipp Deveer bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,256,590. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.