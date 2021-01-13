Arlington Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $825,543,000 after buying an additional 36,149 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,699,000 after purchasing an additional 333,534 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $371,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,849,000 after buying an additional 100,614 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG traded up $30.72 on Wednesday, hitting $819.15. The company had a trading volume of 33,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,223. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $781.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $711.89. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $826.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,164 shares of company stock worth $15,003,047. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $718.11.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

