Arlington Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 163 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $886,893,000 after acquiring an additional 36,624 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,946,000 after buying an additional 51,794 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,237,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $367,960,000 after buying an additional 85,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,101,000 after buying an additional 128,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.78. The stock had a trading volume of 22,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,293. The firm has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $320.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.77.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

