Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,478,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,306,904,000 after purchasing an additional 558,513 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 862,914 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.41.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $210.16. 150,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,357,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.64. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

