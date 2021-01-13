Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $8.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,746.02. 37,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,154. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,843.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,765.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1,607.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,813.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

