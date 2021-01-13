Arlington Partners LLC Buys 119,392 Shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:ATMP)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:ATMP) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,392 shares during the period. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN accounts for about 6.6% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC owned approximately 9.76% of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN worth $14,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN in the second quarter valued at $383,000.

ATMP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,385. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

