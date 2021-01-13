Arlington Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $3,067,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000.

VYMI traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $63.85. 2,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,725. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $64.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

