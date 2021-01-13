Arlington Partners LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

JNJ stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.66. 147,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,505,344. The stock has a market cap of $415.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $161.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

