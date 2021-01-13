Arlington Partners LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. United Bank boosted its position in salesforce.com by 6.6% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,002,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $562,413,000 after buying an additional 428,180 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,470 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after buying an additional 52,757 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.61, for a total transaction of $3,894,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $1,497,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,727,379.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,999 shares of company stock valued at $50,912,874 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.97.

CRM stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.12. The stock had a trading volume of 203,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,915,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

