Arlington Partners LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $696,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 14,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.04. 24,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,142. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

