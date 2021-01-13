Arlington Partners LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.03. The company had a trading volume of 33,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist upped their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

