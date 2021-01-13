Arqma Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Arqma has a market cap of $44,817.46 and $107.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,487.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,031.91 or 0.03081525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.00396168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $468.50 or 0.01399044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.16 or 0.00633544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.70 or 0.00473900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.92 or 0.00301385 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00021444 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 13,923,884 coins and its circulating supply is 7,879,340 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

