Aryacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $7.54 Million (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. Aryacoin has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $13,611.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000445 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00180832 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile