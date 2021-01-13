Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.12

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 50559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

