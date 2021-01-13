ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives $72.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other ASGN news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $538,534.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,182,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $297,735.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,862.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,983 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,890. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 107.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 45.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 89.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the third quarter worth about $279,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.28. 251,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,056. ASGN has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average of $73.37.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

