Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE) Hits New 12-Month High at $144.25

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 144.25 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 144.24 ($1.88), with a volume of 92307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.25 ($1.87).

The firm has a market cap of £97.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 107.17.

In other news, insider Jerome Booth bought 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £4,850.70 ($6,337.47).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

