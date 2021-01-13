Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.15

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AHT opened at GBX 3,688 ($48.18) on Wednesday. Ashtead Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,752 ($49.02). The stock has a market cap of £16.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,377.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,941.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.99.

AHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,660 ($34.75).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

