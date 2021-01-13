ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded ASML from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $456.75.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ ASML opened at $513.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $471.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.44. ASML has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $514.79.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASML by 241.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in ASML by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.