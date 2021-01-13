ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 5,900 by Jefferies Financial Group

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,919 ($64.27).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 5,240 ($68.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.72. ASOS Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,688.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,497.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,969 shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,070 ($66.24) per share, with a total value of £99,828.30 ($130,426.31). Also, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,687 ($61.24), for a total value of £4,780,740 ($6,246,067.42).

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

