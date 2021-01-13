ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Shares Gap Up to $5,196.00

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5,196.00, but opened at $5,402.00. ASOS Plc (ASC.L) shares last traded at $5,400.00, with a volume of 618,138 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,825 ($63.04) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,000.25 ($65.33).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,688.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,497.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The stock has a market cap of £5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,070 ($66.24) per share, with a total value of £99,828.30 ($130,426.31). Also, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,375 ($57.16), for a total value of £6,475,000 ($8,459,628.95).

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Company Profile (LON:ASC)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

